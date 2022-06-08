NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is behind bars on animal cruelty charges.

The District Attorney’s Office reported Quintez Williams, 30, was breeding pit bulls and keeping them in deplorable conditions. Some were even covered in feces when they were discovered. The DA’s office said Williams had prior citations against him, but that didn’t stop him from continuing the abuse.

According to an indictment, Williams was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of failure to abide and one count of filing a false report.

Quintez Williams (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

From May 19, 2021 through May 23, 2021, Williams reportedly failed to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter for the animals in his custody. Furthermore, from Feb. 10, 2022 through Feb. 18, 2022, Williams also failed to provide food or water to the animals, resulting in a substantial risk of death, according to an indictment.

From the May 2021 incidents, Williams also failed to surrender custody and forfeit the animals to authorities. This put him in violation of a restriction General Sessions Court placed on him.

Lastly, regarding the February 2022 incidents, Williams reportedly made a false report to Metro Animal Control with the intent to “obstruct or hinder Metro Animal Control from preventing the offense or incident from occurring or continuing to occur.”

Williams was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on a $60,000 bond.