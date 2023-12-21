NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple felony charges following an alleged shootout outside a Nashville apartment complex.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were dispatched to the apartment complex on 17th Avenue North on Sunday, Dec. 17, where an arrest affidavit said they questioned one of the residents about reports of a shooting.

According to police, 37-year-old Brandon Jennings told them he had seen another man hiding around the corner. Jennings had reportedly had previous arguments with the man over his involvement with his wife.

In the affidavit, officials said Jennings claimed that the other man had a gun and started shooting at him for “no apparent reason.” He then admitted to shooting back at the man, police reported.

However, his wife reportedly told a slightly different story. When questioned, investigators said Jennings’ wife told them she had arrived at the apartment complex with the other man not knowing if her husband would still be there.

She then told the man to hide around a corner until she was done speaking with a pastor, the affidavit stated. It was then that Jennings reportedly noticed the other man. His wife told police Jennings began shooting at the man, along with two or three other people.

The man was able to run away, and police said he did not appear to have been hit by any of the bullets. Jennings was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail a few days later on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

He is facing felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. According to court records, Jennings has several previous drug-related convictions. As of Thursday, Dec. 21, he was still behind bars on a $125,000 bond.