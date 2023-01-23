NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.

According to Metro police, 40-year-old Terrance Vanpelt reportedly shot a 22-year-old man multiple times at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road during an argument after yelling at the man’s girlfriend.

On Monday afternoon, officers tried to stop Vanpelt on Brick Church Pike. When he sped away, officers deployed a spike strip that flattened two of the tires on his Chevrolet Malibu. The car eventually stopped on Masonwood Drive near Gwen Drive.

Vanpelt then got out and ran, but was quickly taken into custody. He was also carrying a loaded pistol and $5,252 in cash. A bag Vanpelt threw away had 31 grams of fentanyl and 43 ecstasy pills.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At the time of his arrest Monday, Vanpelt was free on $43,500 bond stemming from his arrest last October on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated stalking, auto burglary, and vandalism. He was also convicted of felony aggravated assault stemming from a 2016 incident and is prohibited from possessing a gun.

Vanpelt is being held on a $476,000 bond and is charged with attempted criminal homicide for the Saturday shooting at the apartment complex, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of fentanyl and ecstasy for resale.