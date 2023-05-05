NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after a driver was killed in a shooting along Briley Parkway, Nashville authorities announced they arrested a man for murder.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 46-year-old Gerges A. Youssef was driving his black Honda CR-V south on Briley Parkway just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 when he came under fire.

George Megalaa (Courtesy: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Officials said Youssef’s vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes on both sides, hit a guardrail and went off into a grassy area after the shooting.

Police said Youssef — who had left work shortly before the shooting and was within a mile of his home — was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Then, on Friday, May 5, authorities said 62-year-old George Megalaa was taken into custody in connection with Youssef’s death.

According to Metro Police, the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two men.