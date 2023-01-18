NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison.

Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of N. Dupont Avenue at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to Metro police, 19-year-old Eric Baker was found dead in the driver’s seat of his Nissan Sentra. Officers also found a handgun on the floorboard.

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, police announced they arrested 18-year-old Mohamed Kulolu in connection with the shooting.

According to police, investigators believe Kulolu set up a gun deal that led to shots being fired, killing Baker.

Kulolu is currently being held without bond.