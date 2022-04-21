NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a two-month search, a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation from last year.

Rontarius Summers was taken into custody at a home on Emerald Bay Boulevard in Nashville earlier this week.

Summers was indicted earlier this year on a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Andree Vidal, 20, on Sept. 2, 2021. Vidal was sitting inside a carjacked Toyota Camry in an alley behind the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North when he was shot.

An investigation revealed the murder was drug-related.

Summers was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021 on felony marijuana and gun charges. He posted a $13,000 bond in that case.

Detectives began searching for Summers in connection with the murder case in February, ultimately leading to his arrest this week.

In the process of his arrest, detectives also seized the following:

Courtesy: MNPD

Nearly four pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles

1 shotgun

2 pistols — one of which was reported stolen in a 2019 auto burglary

$4,538 cash

Summers is now being held without bond in the murder case. His charges related to the marijuana and guns recovered from the home are still pending.