NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man connected to a burglary spree at multiple newly constructed homes is now behind bars and faces more than 40 charges.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 20-year-old Michiah Chism is accused of assisting in burglaries that resulted in the recovery of nearly 50 stolen home appliances.

Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Sprucedale Drive on Nov. 13 and told that multiple burglaries had occurred at more than a dozen homes in the area.

On Nov. 20, Metro police reported that three people had been arrested for their connection to the spree and two others, including Chism, were still at large.

During the course of the investigation, two witnesses identified Chism as a suspect and told officers that he had sold them stolen property.

According to arrest report, other suspects involved in the crime spree told detectives that Chism helped them in the committing burglaries, thefts and vandalism.

Chism was reportedly booked into Metro Jail just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and charged with 45 counts of burglary and theft of property.