NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who entered a bank’s drive-thru line and allegedly passed a note to a bank teller threatening to detonate a bomb has been arrested.

On Monday, bank employees observed 37-year-old Mario Armstrong enter the drive-thru line and send a bank capsule through the bank’s vacuum tube system.

An arrest warrant states the teller received the tube and noticed it contained a note inside. The note allegedly threatened the teller to send back $20,000 in big bills or a bomb would be detonated.

Authorities reported Armstrong included in the note that a bomb was already in the building, which led the bank manager to call 911.

After passing the note, Armstrong fled the scene on foot behind a business and changed his clothes, according to an arrest report. Officers later located a man matching the suspect description near the intersection of Highway 70 South and Hicks Road in Bellevue.

Metro police conducted a stop on the suspect and stated that he was compliant until officers asked to search his backpack.

Authorities said after the request, the suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended. Inside the backpack, officers found the clothes that were worn during the reported crime.

Officers took the suspect back to the bank where he was positively identified as the man who attempted to rob the bank earlier.

Armstrong was taken into custody and charged with felony attempted robbery, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $13,000 bond.