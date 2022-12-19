NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man was arrested after Metro police said he was found with drugs after he exposed himself to a woman at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

On Saturday, Dec.17, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 1440 block of Ardee Avenue to respond to a call about a man who had exposed himself to a woman and was attempting to break into her apartment.

Once on scene, officers made contact with William Jenkins, 34, who was standing in the apartment’s breezeway with his pants down.

An arrest report states the victim told officers that Jenkins exposed himself to her after she exited her apartment. The victim said she ran back into her apartment and closed the door. That’s when Jenkins allegedly followed her and attempted to break in by turning the doorknob and pushing on the door.

While searching Jenkins, officers noticed a sock wrapped around the front of his belt. An affidavit states Jenkins refused to hand over the item and was gripping his belt to prevent officers from completing the search.

Metro police said it took several officers to lower Jenkins to the ground to complete the search. Inside the sock, officers found a large ball of crystal methamphetamine that weighed around 61 grams, around 6 grams of marijuana and over $220 in small denominations.

Due to the cash and amount of drugs found, officers believe Jenkins was possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

An affidavit states Jenkins spoke in rambling, quick and incoherent sentences during the incident and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Jenkins was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure, public intoxication and resisting arrest.