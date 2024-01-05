NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for shooting a woman outside Tanger Outlets Nashville on Christmas Eve has been arrested in Georgia.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), 20-year-old Daweit Solomon was arrested Friday afternoon in Marietta, Georgia, near Atlanta. He will be returned to Nashville in the near future to face charges stemming from the Christmas Eve shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and was the result of a dispute between Solomon and a 19-year-old woman he knew. During the fight, Solomon reportedly shot the woman in the leg before he ran to his car, leaving the woman with non-critical injuries.

On Christmas Day, investigators issued arrest warrants for Solomon charging him with especially aggravated robbery and felony gun possession.

No other information was released.