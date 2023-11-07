NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested Tuesday for sending explicit images of children engaged in sex acts via Snapchat.

Metro police said investigators received an online tip from an Internet cloud storage provider and began looking into it. Based on information in the tip, a search warrant for the contents of the Snapchat account was issued.

Detectives searched the account of 25-year-old Daniel Allen and found two videos of minors engaged in sex acts. Allen admitted to owning the account and to sending the videos; an iPhone was also taken from him and was found to contain more graphic pictures of children engaged in sexual activity, according to investigators.

Allen is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said more charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.