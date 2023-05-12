NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly raping a child who is disabled.
Metro police said Johnathan Okoreeh-Baah was sexually assaulting the victim when the victim’s mother caught him in the act.
Okoreeh-Baah also reportedly knew the victim, according to investigators.
Authorities said Okoreeh-Baah ran after the victim’s mother confronted him, but was quickly taken into custody at another home.
He is currently being held without bond, according to police.