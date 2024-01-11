NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 11 months after a woman was shot and killed outside of a Clarksville Pike auto care business, Nashville authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the deadly incident.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2023, in the business’ parking lot in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike.

Officials said 28-year-old Keviana Perry and others were engaged in a heated argument when, according to witnesses, a man got out of a small silver sedan and fired toward Perry and a man inside a black SUV, leading to “an apparent exchange of gunfire during the ensuing melee.”

Authorities said everyone involved in the argument, including several witnesses, left the parking lot and the business before law enforcement arrived.

According to police, Perry was hit in the chest and died at the scene. The day after the shooting took place, investigators said it was unclear whether she was the intended target.

Johnny Chandler (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

More than 10 months later, on Thursday, Jan. 11, the MNPD announced the investigation into Perry’s death resulted in a grand jury indictment charging 33-year-old Johnny Chandler with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Specialized Investigations detectives reportedly took Chandler into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

No additional details have been released about this case, which was one of three separate shootings that took place across Nashville on Feb. 20, 2023.