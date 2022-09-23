NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.

Stephen Robertson, 31, was arrested for a second time in 2022 on Friday.

A concerned citizen reached out to Metro police after they saw social media posts from Robertson referencing bombing Tom Joy Head Start on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. When asked by police, Robertson reportedly admitted to making the posts.

He is facing multiple charges, including, threatening mass violence against a school, reporting a false emergency, and being a fugitive from justice out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where he was wanted for failure to appear on an evidence destruction charge.

Back in May, Robertson reportedly called in a bomb threat to the same school. Through an investigation, detectives were able to trace the call back to his phone.

In that instance, Tom Joy Head Start was put on lockdown twice. The threat came shortly after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

At the time, Robertson was being held on a $35,000 bond. Now, following his most recent arrest, the suspect is being held on a $135,000 bond.