NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after allegedly making a threat of mass violence toward a school and/or church.

Metro police said 33-year-old Joshua Jones reportedly called the communication center’s non-emergency number and said he had funds to buy a weapon and would “shoot up a school or church.” Jones also allegedly threatened to harm responding officers.

Investigators said they found Jones on Bell Road Wednesday and took him into custody without incident.

According to police, Jones has a history of making threats over the phone, having been arrested in 2019 and 2021 for calling 911 and making bomb threats.

Jones has been charged with making a false emergency report and is being held on a $35,000 bond.