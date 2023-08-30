NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man was arrested Tuesday in Nashville for his alleged role in a street racing group.

Metro police said 25-year-old Austin Scott was arrested on multiple counts of rioting, inciting riots, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators believe Scott was part of a known street racing group and organized at least 10 events since January 2023.

One of the street racing events held on June 17 involved a vehicle driving fast and crashing near the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue, killing all three teens inside, according to police.

Scott was arrested and released on a $36,000 bond.