NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening that left a man critically injured.

According to Metro police, officers responded to the intersection of Deford Bailey Avenue and 11th Avenue South and found a man who had been shot lying in the middle of the intersection.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, according to investigators.

Detectives said it appears the victim got into an argument with Antonio Eugene Robertson, which led up to the shooting.

Robertson was found near the crime scene and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

He has been charged with attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a weapon.