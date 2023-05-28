NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville officers took a man into custody early Sunday morning after he allegedly drove into their police cruiser while they were handling traffic control along Interstate 65.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, the Metro Nashville Police Department said officers were blocking mile marker 78 of I-65 South, redirecting traffic to the Harding Place exit, when they noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed.

Since the vehicle did not appear to be slowing down, the officers moved out of the way to the left shoulder before the Honda Accord reportedly collided with the police vehicle in the travel lane.

Even after crashing into the police car, authorities said the Honda kept rolling slowly.

When the officers told the driver — identified as 27-year-old Alexander Aaron — to stop the vehicle and step out, they said he refused to comply.

In addition, police reportedly saw Aaron rev the engine and try to flee the scene, but the extensive damage to the Honda prevented him from doing so.

At that point, authorities said they opened the driver’s door, pulled Aaron out of the vehicle, and took him into custody.

According to officials, Aaron was read his Miranda Rights and said he had been drinking earlier in the night.

Police also said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol from Aaron, even though he refused field sobriety tests.

“Officers read implied consent and Mr. Aaron consented to a blood draw,” the department said in a statement to News 2. “Officers transported to General Hospital for a blood draw and then to the detention center without further incident.”

Authorities announced Sunday afternoon that Aaron is free on a $15,000 bond after being charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and attempting to leave the scene of an accident.