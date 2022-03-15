NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting from last month.

Jose Claros-Barahona, 34, was booked on a charge of criminal homicide stemming from the deadly shooting of Jesus Munoz-Bonillia.

The 30-year-old was shot and killed outside a billiard hall in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike on Feb. 27. He was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car.

Following an investigation, witnesses reported Claros-Barahona had a gun and was seen near the victim’s vehicle when shots were fired.

On the morning of the murder, Claros-Barahona reportedly said he fired shots to scare off the victim.

Police arrested Claros-Barahona at his Laurinda Drive home Tuesday afternoon.