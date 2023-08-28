NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Napier area.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. Monday outside a market on Lewis Street.

According to police, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Taishaun Jackson, walk toward a pickup truck and fire several shots into the truck. Lawrence Edwards, 54, was sitting inside the truck and was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses reportedly gave officers an accurate description of the suspect; Jackson, who was wearing distinctive clothing and carrying a grey backpack, was found just minutes after the shooting, according to investigators.

Police said as Jackson ran from the scene, he was seen throwing an item over a fence, which turned out to be a gun. The gun was found in a tree from inside the fenced area.

According to officials, detectives tried to interview Jackson, but he claimed to have amnesia.

He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.