NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing from high-end stores in the Mall at Green Hills.

Metro police said Antonio Crockett, 24, had six outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, but was also wanted in multiple surrounding counties.

Crockett has been identified in at least three theft cases at the mall; most of the cases involve multiple people going into the stores and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise. The crimes reportedly date back to 2021, according to police.

Investigators said Crockett was recently identified as one of eight suspects during an incident back in February where handbags were cut off of security wires. Store staff members reportedly confronted the suspects, who then ran out of the mall and left in three separate vehicles.

Crockett was found on Jefferson Street last week as he was getting into a car. He sped away from officers before being arrested at his Antioch home, according to authorities.

Crockett has been charged with three counts of felony theft, driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, and probation violation. He is being held in lieu of a $113,000 bond.

Police also said Crockett was one of the West Precinct’s most wanted suspects.