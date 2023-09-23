NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Carolina man has been charged with multiple offenses after he reportedly stabbed an employee during a fight at a Nashville bar.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place at Music City Bar & Grill in the 2400 block of Music Valley Drive.

Witnesses told authorities 33-year-old Cassey Cordell was arguing with his girlfriend and patrons outside the bar, but when an employee went outside and told Cordell to leave the premises, Cordell attacked him.

With the help of other patrons, the employee was able to free himself, officials said. Then, Cordell was told to leave and never return.

Shortly afterward, police said Cordell walked into the bar and started dragging his girlfriend out of the establishment. When the employee intervened again, Cordell pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back, according to a witness.

The patrons reportedly subdued Cordell and got control of the knife.

Meanwhile, authorities said victim was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. However, there is no word on his condition at this time.

According to officials, Cordell has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and domestic assault. He is being held on an $80,000 bond.

Note: Metro police originally reported that Cordell was charged with attempted homicide, but they later issued a correction saying that was not the case.