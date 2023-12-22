NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing a number of charges following a police chase through Nashville, after which he reportedly told officers that not only had he been dealing marijuana, but he had also been smoking it, leaving him impaired.

According to a Davidson County affidavit, on Thursday, Dec. 21, officers noticed a black sedan driving recklessly and with its lights off along Lebanon Pike near Spence Lane.

When police got behind the vehicle again on Hermitage Avenue, they allegedly saw it driving at a high rate of speed as it turned its lights on, failing to maintain its lane, and going into oncoming lanes while there was traffic on the road.

Authorities said they caught up to the vehicle, noting that its lights went on and off numerous times as it sped off and continued to swerve, so they initiated a pursuit.

Over the course of the chase, officers saw the vehicle struggling to maintain its lane, turning its lights off and on again, drastically changing its speeds, and stopping and starting multiple times in travel lanes, per the court documents.

According to officials, the pursuit came to an end in the 300 block of Gallatin Pike, where 20-year-old Keshaun Spears was taken into custody.

Police said they noticed Spears had slurred speech and blown pupils. In addition, they reportedly found marijuana and a liquor bottle inside the vehicle.

“The defendant admitted under excited utterance that he was dealing the marijuana and was impaired. Police mirandized and questioned the defendant, at which time he admitted to having smoked marijuana,” the affidavit states. “Police also observed the defendant to be very talkative and repeating himself over and over with paranoid behavior.”

Authorities said they didn’t perform the Standard Field Sobriety Tests because of Spears’ “elusive behavior, paranoid beliefs, and violent pending charges.”

Based on the officers’ observations of Spears’ driving and behavior, as well as his admission to smoking marijuana, police said they determined he was impaired and applied for a search warrant, which was granted and executed at a hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Per the court documents, Spears didn’t have a license on his person, and he told law enforcement he didn’t have insurance.

When authorities searched his vehicle, they said they discovered separately packaged marijuana, weighing a total of 208 grams, along with numerous sandwich bags, a scale, and a “grinder.”

“Police asked the defendant why he had the pistol and he said it was for protection while he did what he did,” the affidavit says. “The defendant also admitted to selling narcotics all day long to numerous truck drivers.”

Officials said they ran the serial numbers on both the upper and lower portion of the pistol, which revealed the lower part of the gun had been reported stolen based on Metro Nashville Police Department records.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Spears was booked into the Downtown Detention Center Thursday morning, where he is being held on a $110,500 bond for the following 10 charges: