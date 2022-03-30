NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 58-year-old Emmanuel Gordon, who was shot and killed in North Nashville on Monday.

Gordon was fatally shot around 10:20 a.m. while walking on 22nd Avenue North near Underwood Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Kezachary Horsley was charged with criminal homicide.

According to police, Horsley was free on bond and under indictment for a previous aggravated robbery charge. That charge dated back to September of 2020 when Horsley allegedly robbed Gordon of $8 at gunpoint. Police believe the motive was tied to Gordon’s assistance in prosecuting Horsley.

On Monday morning, a witness reported that a man got out of a white vehicle with heavy front-end damage and charged at Gordon as he begged “please don’t shoot.” Surveillance video helped police identify and locate the vehicle, determined to be a Kia Rio.

The Kia was located at an apartment on East Nocturne Drive on Tuesday evening. Police report Horsley and a woman exited the car and walked into an apartment. Detectives then arrested Horsley on outstanding warrants for domestic assault and failure to appear in court. A search of the apartment yielded a .40 caliber pistol hidden in a closet.

Horsley was booked into jail on his outstanding warrants and was held without bond as the MNPD crime laboratory conducted ballistic tests on the gun. Police said those tests confirmed the pistol was used in Gordon’s murder.

Data from the Metro Nashville Police Department shows there have been at least 25 homicides in Nashville since January 1, which is down from 34 at this time last year. Two of them happened just minutes apart on Monday.