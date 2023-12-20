NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday on child sex crimes.

Metro police said on Wednesday, Dec. 20, investigators received a tip from an Internet cloud storage provider indicating Cort Fredin received a picture of child sexual abuse.

A detective spoke with Fredin who admitted he previously saw child sexual abuse material online. Fredin also said he remembered seeing the image.

He was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $7,500 bond.