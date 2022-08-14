NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.

Police say officers saw a 2014 Ford Mustang taken in an armed carjacking on July 30. The officers followed the car to the intersection of Kirkpatrick Drive at Sylvan Street where 20-year-old Sodonnie Bufford stopped and parked the car in a nearby lot before being taken into custody.

Officers also found a handgun under the driver’s seat.

Bufford has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and vehicle theft. He is jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Sodonnie Bufford (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He was also convicted of two counts of felony vehicle theft and carrying a gun on school property in January for a 2020 incident at McGavock High School. He received a four-year probation sentence for the crime.