NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of violently raping a woman was taken into custody Sunday — ending a months-long search.

William Hall Judice, 32, was wanted on three counts of aggravated rape with bodily injury, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During their search, police featured Judice on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

He first appeared on the list, which is published weekly, on March 15, and was featured as the “Top Most Wanted” fugitive several times before his arrest on Sunday.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The alleged sexual assault dates back to Feb. 14, after messaging a woman who agreed to meet up with Judice at his house and play Nintendo, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident took place after only a few minutes of chatting, police reported. According to the affidavit, Judice tied the woman up and put a gag over her mouth. The affidavit describes the alleged assault as violent, with the woman calling herself an Uber to a hospital afterwards.

Authorities said she suffered three different internal lacerations and was bleeding significantly. The woman had to undergo an emergency surgery and spent several days recovering in the hospital, police reported.

Officers later found blood on the clothes the woman was wearing at the time of the alleged assault. According to police, Judice told them “It was consensual” and made a separate police report. He was booked into jail on Sunday on a $225,000 bond.

Judice is among at least 32 wanted fugitives who have been captured since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Police have said the public exposure from the list has aided in many arrests.