NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 64-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he used a butter knife to break into a dorm room at Belmont University.

According to an arrest affidavit, on January 22, Alexander Baxter, 64, was observed on security video entering a secured area of Belmont University’s campus using a silver object that appeared to be a butter knife.

Court records state that Baxter was able to break into a dorm room, while the victim was inside sleeping. Baxter allegedly stole the victim’s wallet and Belmont ID. An arrest report states the victim woke up to the sound of their door closing and then noticed their wallet was missing.

On Monday, Feb. 20, officers arrested Baxter for burglary and being in possession of burglary tools.

During the arrest, officers reportedly found a silver butter knife, a Belmont ID card and the toboggan that Baxter was seen wearing on security footage the night of the alleged burglary.

An arrest affidavit states that officers noticed the silver butter knife’s tip was bent and could have been used to bypass a locked door.

Baxter was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary, felony aggravated burglary and several other theft charges. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $55,000 bond.