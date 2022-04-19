NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside.

It happened outside St. Thomas Hospital Midtown’s emergency room on Tuesday.

Police say, Antoine Smith Jr., 22, stole a car parked outside that had a 9-year-old boy asleep in the backseat.

Metro officers were able to catch up to Smith on Herman Street, where they took him into custody.

The child was unharmed.

Smith is now facing charges for especially aggravated kidnapping and auto theft.