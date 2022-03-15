NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Vanderbilt University student was robbed and assaulted while walking near campus Monday night.

It happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue South. Metro police said the student was walking on the sidewalk when a man grabbed the student by her hair, slung her to the ground and took off with her cellphone.

According to Metro police, the 21-year-old student began yelling “stop him!” which led another Vanderbilt student to chase the suspect and tackle him to the ground in the middle of 25th Avenue South in front of the Memorial Gymnasium.

Police say that’s when 28-year-old Darius Wade, of Antioch, began throwing punches and spitting on the student. Wade was able to free himself and fled as Metro police and Vanderbilt University officers began responding to the scene. Officers say Wade was found and arrested in the 1400 block of 25th Avenue South.

Prior to the robbery, Wade was reported to have been acting erratically in the parking lot of a Barnes and Noble store near campus, according to Metro police. Witnesses state that Wade threw a rock at a vehicle in the bookstore’s parking lot breaking its taillight.

Darius Wade is being held at the Metro Jail on a $60,000 bond.