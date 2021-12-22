NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for shooting a woman outside of Swetts Market in North Nashville on Monday.

Metro police say Terreze Holbrooks, 22, was inside his 2017 black Toyota Camry when he got into an argument with a woman in the parking lot.

During the argument, Holbrooks pointed a gun at the woman. The woman’s arm was rolled up in the window of Holbrooks’ Camry and the woman was dragged across the parking lot. She was shot in her arm and leg.

Terreze Holbrooks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Tuesday, officers saw Holbrooks driving the Camry on 25th Avenue North. He was wearing the same yellow sweatshirt that was seen in surveillance video from Swetts. Holbrooks was later arrested near Douglas Avenue.

At the time of his arrest, he had the 9mm pistol he used in the shooting as well as a backpack holding 87 grams of marijuana. Holbrooks admitted to shooting the victim after he claimed she assaulted his girlfriend, police say.

Holbrooks has been charged with aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance without a license. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.