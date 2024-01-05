NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man involved in a shooting incident in East Nashville last November that left himself and two others injured has been booked into the Metro jail.

The shooting happened the evening of Monday, Nov. 27 on South 7th Street outside of a Cayce Homes apartment.

Metro police reported a 25-year-old man showed up to the apartment to meet a woman he was dating. He said when he knocked on her door, he was met by Malik Bradford, 26, who pointed a gun at him and said he was also in a relationship with the same woman.

The first man told officers he drew his own gun and exchanged shots with Bradford.

Bradford was critically wounded and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The man who shot Bradford was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on 39th Avenue North in West Nashville. He was also taken to VUMC for treatment, according to investigators.

A 30-year-old woman was also found shot in a Nissan Stadium parking lot. Police said they believe the woman was driving in the Cayce Homes area when the shooting happened and was hit in the shoulder by errant gunfire. She then drove herself to a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium and called for help.

Bradford was booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $120,000.