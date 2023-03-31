NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives have reportedly obtained a criminal homicide warrant against a man after a shootout with his neighbor in North Nashville led to another person’s death Thursday evening.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the investigation determined 30-year-old Teddarrius Perry was involved in an ongoing dispute with his neighbor.

Then, on Thursday, March 30, authorities said Perry’s neighbor asked his friend, 29-year-old Mitchell Steele Jr., to help him move out of his apartment on 14th Avenue North.

After a brief confrontation on the sidewalk, Perry’s neighbor reportedly shot at Perry, leading to a shootout between the two men.

According to officials, Steele was hit multiple times as Perry and Perry’s neighbor exchanged gunfire. Steele was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

A short time later, police said Perry was found walking near 15th Avenue North and Cass Street, but when he was asked to stop, he ran away. An officer ended up using a taser to take Perry into custody.

Before the pursuit, the officer noticed Perry had a handgun, authorities said.

Metro Police said Perry was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for a minor graze wound on his leg.

After Perry was discharged, he was reportedly booked on multiple warrants, including resisting arrest, weapon possession, and drug possession.