NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who fled from police in a stolen car back in November was arrested and found with drugs Monday evening.

Metro police said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 27-year-old Reginald Harding Jr. of Goodlettsville fled from officers while driving a 2021 Dodge Charger that had been stolen out of Wisconsin. The Charger was seen traveling on the shoulder of the interstate to get around heavy traffic.

A police helicopter followed the Charger and saw it crash into another car at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. The car kept going and was later found abandoned on Shiaway Court.

Reginald Harding Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As officers investigated, they developed evidence leading them to Harding as the suspect. On Monday evening, officers waited for Harding to return to his Windsor Green Boulevard home. He tried to run away when he saw the officers, but was quickly apprehended. Officers also found a Glock pistol, four bottles of the prescription drug promethazine (a sedative/antihistamine), 3.5 pounds of marijuana, 43 oxycodone pills, a digital scale and $12,000 cash, according to police.

Harding has been charged with vehicle theft, two counts of marijuana possession for resale, possession of oxycodone for resale, felony evading arrest and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Bond was set at $69,500, which Harding posted. He was released from jail just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said.