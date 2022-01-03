NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff reports a man was arrested after he crashed into the Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway.

Sheriff Daron Hall said the suspect, Larico James Nixon, was drunk and high at the time of the crash.

Officers on the scene said he was not cooperative and resisted arrest while being placed into the patrol car. At one point an officer said he saw Nixon holding a glass jar with 6.6 grams of marijuana in it.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The fire hall took the brunt of the crash.