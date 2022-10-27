NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rockvale man was arrested in Nashville after he was caught driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs inside the car.

Metro police said officers tried to stop the Charger on James Robertson Parkway near 4th Avenue North after it had just been stolen off a car lot, but it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the Charger to Old Hickory Boulevard and I-65 where the Charger was disabled.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Dyer, then got out of the car and approached the vehicle behind him in traffic. Dyer then ran from officers and threw a loaded gun while running away, but police caught up to him a short time later, according to investigators.

Police said officers searched the Charger and found a clear plastic bag containing 14.6 grams of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in the center console.

Dyer was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, dangerous felony weapon possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in lieu of a $42,500 bond.