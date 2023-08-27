NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police said he and 20 other drivers attempted a “takeover” on Interstate 24.

Metro police said the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Bell Road exit.

According to investigators, Jackson seen driving on I-24 in a Dodge Charger when he and about 20 other Dodge Charger drivers were seen lining up on the shoulder.

Carl Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Witnesses said the Chargers pulled into the lanes, weaved in and out of traffic and nearly caused multiple collisions.

Upon arrival, officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to disperse the Chargers. Officials said Jackson was seen among the group driving a gray Charger.

Jackson finally stopped for officers after he reportedly drove three miles on I-24, said police.

Metro police said multiple vehicle involved had red stickers on them that spelled out “NGE.” Jackson allegedly told officers that the letters stood for “Nash Gang Elites.”

During a search of his Charger, officers found a ledger that contained multiple documents related to NGE, which included monthly dues and membership records.

Jackson was taken custody and charged with aggravated reckless driving, refuse to disperse and drag racing. Records show Jackson was released from Metro Jail just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.