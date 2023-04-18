NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at multiple employees at a local auto parts store was taken into custody on Monday.

Police had been searching for 20-year-old Jantoine Polk following the March 23 incident at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Dickerson Pike in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Polk came into the store with two other people, who “became belligerent.” When three employees asked them to leave, police said Polk pulled what appeared to be a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at them.

While holding the weapon, Polk reportedly “waved it back and forth between them” and said “Who’s gonna throw me out?”

One of the people who came in with Polk damaged merchandise at the business before all three of them left about a minute later, police reported.

All three victims told police the handgun pointed at them “appeared to be real” and that they were “in fear for their life,” the affidavit said.

Polk was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday, he was still being held in jail on a $150,000 bond.