NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces felony charges after police said he robbed a local drugstore near Vanderbilt University over the weekend.

On Monday, April 9, officers with the Vanderbilt University Police Department were dispatched to a robbery call that was reported at the CVS Pharmacy in the 426 block of 21st Avenue South.

A staff member told officials that she was putting up tags when she noticed a man was standing at the entrance of the store with items he had not purchased.

The employee stated the man — identified as 29-year-old Marcus Myrick — was wearing camouflage and had dreaded hair.

According to an arrest affidavit, CVS staff told officers that Myrick put items into a bag and told employees he had a gun when he was confronted about the stolen items.

Employees stated that Myrick did not show the gun, but they feared for their safety and called the police immediately after the he left and was seen fleeing down 21st Avenue toward downtown.

A staff member said they were afraid Myrick was going to shoot them, their co-workers, and customers who were standing in line.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

After the call, officers searched the area and located Myrick on Terrace Place near 20th Avenue South.

An affidavit states Myrick was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony robbery. He remains in the Metro Jail on $10,000 bond.