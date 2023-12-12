NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of setting nearly $400,000 of heavy equipment on fire is now behind bars facing a felony charge, according to Metro police.

The incident took place on Sunday, Dec. 10 just after midnight in the 2800 block of White Creek Pike.

First responders said they were sent to the scene after receiving reports about two pieces of heavy equipment that was on fire.

According to an arrest report, an officer met with the owners of the heavy equipment on Monday, Dec. 11. The owners allegedly told the officer that about $370,000 worth of equipment was set on fire.

During the investigation, the officer also determined that three dump truck gas tanks had debris in them and were attempted to be set on fire, which ruined the gas tank system resulting in an additional $5,000 worth in damages.

Authorities reported they were shown surveillance video of the night of fire which shows the suspect — identified as 51-year-old Scott Gearing — cut a lock and chain to gain access to the lot.

The video then allegedly shows Gearing exit a white Ford F-150 and walk to two pieces of equipment. An officer reported the video then showed a flame and two pieces of equipment immediately engulf into flames.

Arrest records show that at least three individuals at the business were able to positively identify Gearing as the suspect.

Gearing was taken into custody and charged with felony vandalism over $250,000 and aggravated trespassing.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.