NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fight at a Nashville youth basketball game last month turned violent after a man reportedly went to his car and grabbed a handgun.

Eric Shields Jr., 34, and his son were escorted outside by staff at the July 29 game after they broke up a fight between Shields and another person, according to an arrest affidavit.

The other person involved in the fight was also standing outside of the building when Shields reportedly went to his vehicle with his son, grabbed a handgun and removed it from its holster.

Afterward, the man told police Shields started walking toward him and threatened to shoot him. Investigators said there were several children and other people outside at the time.

One of the witnesses outside was able to convince Shields to turn around and go back to his car before the situation escalated any further, according to the affidavit.

After further investigation, authorities said they learned the incident was captured on video and a witness was able to confirm Shields was carrying a black handgun.

Shields was arrested about a month after the game, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Thursday, Aug. 31, Shields is still behind bars with a $75,000 bond.