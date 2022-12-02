NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation.

That’s where a woman claimed a line cutter allegedly pulled a gun and body-slammed her.

The victim, who chooses to use only her first name, Jasmine, told News 2, “on the day of the incident, I was rushing to take my kids to school.”

It happened the morning of Sept. 29 at the Z-Mart on Gallatin Pike. It’s there that the victim said she and her friend had waited for almost 10 minutes when suddenly another car jumped the line.

“This random little small Camry just pulls up and just like, cuts us off. It backs in and almost smacked the front end of my car. So whatever, we just back up and pull over to the other pump right next to them.”

According to the 28-year-old mother of three, a man — now identified as 38-year-old Walter Deshonne Gates — was in the passenger seat.

Walter Gates (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As the driver, an older man, began gassing up, Gates went into the store.

According to Jasmine, the older man had words with Jasmine as they both gassed up.

It’s then that Gates returned to the car and things quickly escalated.

“He begins yelling all these random obscenities, just screaming and yelling. He proceeded to try and shove me into my car. Well, when he shoved me into my car, I pushed him back and told him, keep your hands off me because you don’t know me,” Jasmine said. “I shoved him back and he proceeds to pull a revolver out and point it directly at my face. And he begins to tell me I’ll put you in the grave.”

“At that point, he is holding a gun to my head, and I’m like, you know, you’re holding it for this long and you haven’t done anything. So, I smacked his hand out of the way, just put it up, clearly you are not ready to use it,” she continued, recounting the moment. “So, he begins to start yelling and he is swinging the gun between me and my friend at that moment. He is like, ‘I will kill both of y’all right here.'”

“The last time he put it directly to my forehead and held it, and he and I locked eyes and we held a gaze for a good two or three minutes,” Jasmine said. “At that point, he began swinging on me, and as I’m backing up, dude, I’m trying to push him away… he is steady punching me in the back of the head, and it got to one point where he picked me up and slammed me on the ground.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

After many minutes, Gates and his driver took off, leaving Jasmine injured and stunned.

“To be honest, when I looked at that man’s eyes, I don’t think he had a conscience at that moment,” Jasmine said. “It was like looking straight into the devil’s face, I feel like he had no remorse or no consciousness about what he was doing. it’s like he didn’t care.”

When asked what she would say to him, Jasmine said she doesn’t wish any ill will toward him, adding that she wants the man to get help.

“The fact that you could do that to someone three times smaller than you who did nothing to deserve that tells me something in your head is not where it should be. He really needs help. I wish the best for him and hope he gets the help he needs. I hope he learns from this, but this is not acceptable and nothing you should do as a man.”

Jasmine got the car’s license number. From there, police found the driver, did a photo lineup, and arrested Gates on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gates is in jail under a $100,000 bond.