NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a mobile phone store over a wait time dispute.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred in March 2021. Employees at the Boost Mobile, located on Nolensville Pike, told officers that Bishoy Mekhail, 24, was with a female friend and was upset about the wait time she was experiencing at the store.

Employees told officers that Mekhail became irate and stated that he was going to the car to get his “stick” to shoot up the establishment.

After threatening to shoot up the store, Mekhail went to his car and retrieved a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.

One victim told officers that Mekhail appeared to chamber a cartridge on the semiautomatic weapon while walking back toward the business.

Court records report that the employees stated that they were in fear for their life, and quickly locked the door before Mekhail attempted to reenter the business.

Metro police said the employee’s testimonies were verified through video surveillance at the store.

Officials stated that the victims were able positively identify Mekhail through a photo line up.

Mekhail is in custody in connection to several other felony crimes, including an armed robbery that occurred one month after the incident. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $80,000 bond.