NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of stealing multiple vehicles is facing additional charges after police said he struck an officer on the head while he was being handcuffed.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, three officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived at a property where 32-year-old Timothy Wayne Veach was staying to serve an outstanding warrant for felony vehicle theft, according to an affidavit.

Officers found Veach in a building toward the back of the property. After telling him to turn around and place his hands behind his back, police said Veach “became aggravated and started arguing.”

He then tensed his arms and started pulling away, the affidavit said. Officers brought him to the ground and tried to get his hands behind his back. However, police said Veach grabbed one officer by the collar of his shirt and struck him on the head.

Timothy Veach (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

“After multiple uses of the taser, he became compliant and we were able to get him into custody,” the officer stated in the affidavit. “I suffered a cut to my left wrist and a cut to my left elbow as a result of the struggle.”

According to the affidavit, police read Veach his Miranda rights and began questioning him about another stolen vehicle spotted “in plain view” on the property.

Police said Veach told them he had the vehicle for a while and was working on it for someone through the Nextdoor app. However, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Davidson County on Jan. 15, according to police.

The vehicle related to the original arrest warrant was found in a barn on the property. Police said they also found a .380 caliber handgun inside the vehicle.

Although Veach reportedly denied knowing of the handgun, police said they later heard him mention the gun to a friend, “even stating the caliber.” According to the affidavit, police had not told him the caliber of the gun.

Veach is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having firearms. According to court records, Veach was indicted on multiple other theft charges last year.

During an incident in April 2022, police said they found Veach and a woman asleep in a stolen car in the Mount Zion Baptist Church parking lot. Two other stolen vehicles were found in the parking lot, including a tow truck police believed Veach used to tow one of the cars.

While at the property on Sunday, an additional dump truck was pointed out by witnesses on scene, and police contacted the owner to see if it was stolen. According to the affidavit, the owner said the dump truck had broken down on Briley Parkway and was awaiting a mechanic.

The owner told police he did not know the truck was missing. After questioning Veach about the truck, police said he told them he was asked to fix the truck after he found it on the side of Briley Parkway and called the company.

The owner later told police he wanted to report the dump truck stolen. The value of the truck is estimated to be anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000.

In addition to the original arrest warrant, Veach is now facing charges for resisting arrest, assault of an officer, felon in possession of a weapon, theft $2,500 or more, and theft 10,000 or greater, but less than $60,000.