NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of stealing a gun that had been stashed in a bush outside Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been taken into custody.

According to arrest documents, a BNA employee who works for a cleaning service contacted Nashville Airport Police on Thursday, March 16, saying she had hidden her firearm in a bush at a terminal garage because she was running late for work.

However, when she returned, her gun was missing, so officials said they entered the gun into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.

Per the affidavit, a supervisor for the cleaning company said he saw another employee — identified as Arius A. Boyd — near the area where the firearm had been stashed, which he thought was suspicious since Boyd was there past his shift.

The court documents said surveillance video showed the first employee hiding her gun in the bush just after 5 a.m.

Then, at approximately 6:22 a.m., a man was reportedly seen leaning over a rail in the same area before leaving BNA property in a white Nissan Sentra registered to Boyd.

Investigators went to Boyd’s home and found the stolen gun inside. After receiving his Miranda warning, he provided a full confession, officials said.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd is being held on a $2,000 bond for felony theft of a firearm worth less than $2,500.