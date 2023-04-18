NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces a felony charge after police say he pulled a knife out on an MTA bus and threatened a passenger after he was asked to turn his music down.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Elm Hill Pike to respond to reports of an individual who was threatening people with a knife.

According to an arrest warrant, when officers arrived on scene they located Gregory Linder, 61, who had a knife with a circular brown handle tucked into the front of his waist band.

A passenger told officers that Linder was on the bus playing loud music out of his speaker when another passenger asked him to turn it down. That’s when Linder allegedly lifted his shirt up, grabbed a knife, displayed it and threatened a passenger with it.

The victim said they were in fear for their life and described the knife as having a brown handle, matching the one found on Linder.

At the scene, the bus driver told officers that she saw Linder display the knife and threaten the victim with it. Other passengers reported that they heard Linder threaten the victim, but could not see the knife.

Linder allegedly admitted to officers that he had been drinking alcoholic beverages earlier in the day, according to an arrest warrant. Officials also found an open bottle of liquor on Linder.

Linder was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – which is a felony charge.

Court records state that the bus company will be able to get footage of the incident at a later date.