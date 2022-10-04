MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a rape case from early Tuesday morning has been taken into custody.

Gary Lynn Pohlemann III, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening in Madison after he was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance early Tuesday morning.

The victim told police that she picked up Pohlemann in her minivan on May Drive after he asked for a ride to work. The suspect then began touching her inappropriately while giving her directions.

The suspect pulled her van over on Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard and told the suspect to stop. There, Pohlemann is said to have smashed the victim’s phone, before throwing her into the backseat and raping her.

The victim screamed for help, which a passerby in the area heard. That person ran over to the van.

After the victim got out of the vehicle, Pohlemann stole the van and drove away. The vehicle was later recovered on Rio Vista Drive.

Pohlemann was eventually arrested Tuesday as the result of an investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

The suspect is now facing charges for the following: