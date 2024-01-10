NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 9 after police said he admitted to taking photos of a woman changing in a private room at a YMCA late last year.

The incident occurred on Dec. 18, 2023, at the YMCA in the 4000 block of Hillsboro Circle, according to an arrest report.

Authorities reported they were called to the location after a woman said a man placed a black cell phone over the stall while she was changing in a private room.

The woman allegedly told officers the recording screen was activated on the phone, and she was partially nude.

According to an arrest report, the woman dressed quickly and was able to confront the 27-year-old man face-to-face.

During the confrontation, the man tried to show the victim that he had deleted the photo and denied ever taking one of her, authorities said.

Staff at the YMCA allegedly confronted the man after the incident and canceled his membership. Officials said the 27-year-old returned to the YMCA on Monday, Jan. 8 and asked to apologize to the management and victims.

During his visit, staff said the man admitted to taking photos of the victim for his personal pleasure and said has done this to “multiple unidentified victims over the last three to four months,” according to an arrest report.

Authorities reported YMCA staff checked card scan records and were able to confirm the victim and 27-year-old man were both at the establishment at the same time.

Police said camera footage also showed both were in proximity of the changing room when the incident occurred.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and charged with unlawful photography, which is a misdemeanor.

Booking records show the man was being held on a $2,500 bond and was released from Metro Jail just after midnight on Wednesday, Jan.10.

He is expected to appear in court on February 2, 2024.