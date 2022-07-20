NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What initially began as an investigation into a self-inflicted shooting has led to a homicide arrest.

Ronnie Phillips, 70, was taken into custody Wednesday night, accused of killing of Christine Estok, 48.

Metro police originally responded to the home in the 200 block of Barker Road in Donelson for the report of a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Phillips, his girlfriend and Estok were inside Phillips’ home early Wednesday when it is believed Estok was shot.

His girlfriend told police that after he found Estok, who is also her aunt, Phillips pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She said she wasn’t allowed to call 911 initially, but was later allowed to by Phillips after agreeing to lie about the circumstances of Estok’s death.

Police say Phillips admitted to shooting Estok following a long interview Wednesday afternoon at police headquarters.

He is now facing charges for criminal homicide, along with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping for pointing a gun at Baskette, threatening to kill her and preventing her from leaving.

Phillips is being held on a $725,000 bond.