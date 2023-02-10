NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man in downtown Nashville found an obscure way to resist arrest earlier this week when he allegedly used a cat to assault members of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As stated in an arrest affidavit, police found the man in the 200 block of Printers Alley on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The officers recognized him due to past encounters.

When authorities made contact with the man, he reportedly became very irritated and started yelling loudly. As a result, the officers asked him multiple times to lower his volume due to the nearby apartments, the documents said.

Meanwhile, after running a criminal history check on the man, Metro Police’s warrants division confirmed he had two outstanding warrants, according to the affidavit.

Court records said police tried to take the man into custody, but he immediately resisted, pulling away multiple times as the officers attempted to handcuff him.

In addition, the man was holding a cat during this encounter, which he reportedly started to squeeze tightly, causing the animal to start clawing at him.

Then, the affidavit said the man shoved the distressed feline toward one of the officers, who blocked his face, but still ended up with several scratches on the back of his right hand.

According to the court documents, authorities managed to free the cat from the man before he could injure it.

However, the man allegedly managed to kick an officer — the same officer who got clawed up — a few times in the lower leg, the affidavit stated.

Once police were able to get the man under control and take him into custody, they reportedly brought him to the hospital to be treated for the small cuts the cat gave him, and then transported him to booking without any other incidents.

The arrest warrant said the man was charged with misdemeanor assault of an officer.

Meanwhile, officials told News 2 a team from Metro Animal Care and Control was called to the scene and took the cat into their custody.